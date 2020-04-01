Coronavirus - The Pentagon is seeking 100,000 more body bags for FEMA

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ugh. FEMA is the US Department of Homeland Security's  Federal Emergency Management Agency

I just posted on what should be positive news for equities here:

This body bag headline will be a reminder of the devastation COVID-19 is likely to cause. For risk traders, a negative input. 


ForexLive
