Coronavirus - UK to tighten restrictions nationwide again

Maximum gatherings of people to be brought back to 6, from currently 30.

UK PM Johnson will make the announcement citing the rapid acceleration in cases. 

Exemptions  (amongst others):
  • Work
  • Schools
  • University lectures
  • Weddings
  • Funerals
  • Team sports that are "Covid secure"



