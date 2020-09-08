Coronavirus - UK to tighten restrictions nationwide again

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
-
USD/CAD forms an early double-bottom and breaks the trend line
-
Dollar, yen keep firmer as risk assets shudder
-
It will be difficult to change euro upward trend despite ECB concern - Nomura
-
Sterling falls to fresh two-week low as Brexit pessimism continues to sink in
-
Oil slips by over 3% as risk skids in European morning trade
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday, September 8 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday the 7th of September at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday, September 4 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday, September 3 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday 2 September at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Questions for the ECB at this week's meeting
-
How to trade Wednesday's BOC Meeting - BofA
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8364 (vs. yesterday at 6.8386)
-
BoE's chief economist Andy Haldane warns against furlough extension
-
ICYMI: RBNZ continued to tout negative rates possibility over the weekend