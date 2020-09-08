COVID-19 vaccine - Astra Zeneca has added to its statement re phase 3 trial put on hold
Coronavirus news from earlier: AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine - study put on hold due to suspected adverse reaction in trial participant
The firm has expanded in its earlier statement, more report from Stat (link).
A summary of this might go something like:
- this is bad news for vaccine development
- this is good news as it shows the case being taken by Astra Zeneca
- this is a normal part of the trial process
One thing of note for markets is it likely to delay vaccine development with the prospect of a pre-US election approval diminishing. Trump has been pumping up a pre-election vaccine, he may be disappointed.