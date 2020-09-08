COVID-19 vaccine - Astra Zeneca has added to its statement re phase 3 trial put on hold

The firm has expanded in its earlier statement, more report from Stat (link).

A summary of this might go something like:
  • this is bad news for vaccine development
  • this is good news as it shows the case being taken by Astra Zeneca
  • this is a normal part of the trial process
One thing of note for markets is it likely to delay vaccine development with the prospect of a pre-US election approval diminishing. Trump has been pumping up a pre-election vaccine, he may be disappointed. 

