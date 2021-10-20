Early heads up to a meeting of China's top leaders - Central Committee plenum dates set
The leaders of China's Communist Party, the party's decision-making Central Committee, will convene on November 8. the meeting will go through to November 11.
This is the biggest political event each year. 400 state leaders, ministers, military chiefs, provincial bosses and top academics attend. Its a closed-door event.
Policies will be adopted to be brought to a larger party congress in early 2022. The policy focus this time around at the is expected to be on power and political structure - Xi is set to be heralded as a key leader.
---
What this means for markets is that there will be no efforts spared to ensure (China) market stability leading into and over the meeting.