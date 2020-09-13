Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 14 September 2020
Not a lot! The economic data agenda is sparse for the Asian session ahead.
- 2230 GMT New Zealand services PMI for August, prior 54.3
- 2245 GMT New Zealand net migration numbers for July
- 0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond QE operation, buying in the 10-25 years until maturity window.
- 0130 GMT CHina new home prices for August
- 0430 GMT Japan Tertiary Activity Index for July (expected +0.5% m/m, prior +7.9%) and Industrial Production for July (final, the prelim and priors are here: (preliminary): +8.0% m/m)