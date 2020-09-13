Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 14 September 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Not a lot! The economic data agenda is sparse for the Asian session ahead.

  • 2230 GMT New Zealand services PMI for August, prior 54.3
  • 2245 GMT New Zealand net migration numbers for July
  • 0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond QE operation, buying in the 10-25 years until maturity window.
  • 0130 GMT CHina new home prices for August
  • 0430 GMT Japan Tertiary Activity Index for July (expected +0.5% m/m, prior +7.9%) and Industrial Production for July (final, the prelim and priors are here: (preliminary): +8.0% m/m


