EU and UK officials optimistic Brexit trade deal will be reached - report

Bloomberg report





There was a quick pop in sterling on this headline. IT says that officials say a deal could be struck within the next two weeks but that they also warn that a deal could fall apart.





The article says they're "on course' to strike a deal "in coming days" even though some big differences remain.





That's good news but given the market reaction, traders may be at the point where they want something more concrete. The report also says a deal could be struck at the end of next week, or "more likely" the week of Nov 30.





There is also a hint of a compromise to be made:





Privately, officials say the contours of a deal are emerging: if Johnson offers concessions on the level playing field, he might be able to claim victory on fisheries.

The problem is that the EU has taught Johnson time-and-time-again that if he holds they line they will cave.





