Salvini calls for election

Italy appears to be headed towards another election with the populist League far ahead in the polls. Five-Star Movement leader Di Maio said they are ready for a vote.







The knee-jerk reaction in the euro has been lower but the session low of 1.1181 is still holding. Keep an eye on that level.







EUR/CHF has broken lower to 1.0907.





If the campaign kicks off, I expect anti-EU rhetoric and pro-spending talk will spell trouble.