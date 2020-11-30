European Commission says EU fully concentrated on Brexit negotiations right now

Some Brexit remarks by the European Commission

People, businesses have had time to prepare for end of transition period

If no-deal contingency plans are needed, they would be limited and adopted in time for 1 January

Some token remarks really, once again not giving anything away with regards to how the state of negotiations are playing out. The pound is off earlier lows again with cable near session highs as the dollar is seen weakening a little on the session.









Cable tested its 200-hour moving average earlier but is now pushing up to try and break above its 100-hour moving average at 1.3551 though key resistance remains at 1.3400.



