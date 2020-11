The DAX is now up by a little over 0.3%





Meanwhile, the Stoxx 600 index just pared its declines for the day to rise by 0.1%. On the day, things are still little changed as the rally this month takes a bit of a breather going into the closing stages with month-end trading in focus.





Elsewhere, US futures have also trimmed losses a little with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are flat on the session.