Closing changes for the main European bourses

It was an ugly one in Europe with Germany leading the way lower:

DAX -4.6%

UK FTSE 100 -3.5%

French CAC -3.9%

Italy MIB -3.6%



Spain IBEX -3.6% This is an ugly-looking candle but German stocks still haven't given back the August gains.



The picture is bleaker in France, where the CAC-40 is threatening the worst levels since June and has come nowhere close to retracing the March move.