EU's Šefčovič: We made it clear that Brexit withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation

The first of the EU responses is coming in

Still expects Brexit withdrawal agreement to be fully respected

Best course of action is to call as quickly as possible an extraordinary meeting to get the reassurances needed following UK legislation

For some background, Šefčovič is the European Commission vice president of interinstitutional relations and foresight. I would expect European lawmakers to express their distaste and dissatisfaction on the UK legislation, but any official stance on the matter may require a joint committee meeting as he pointed out above.





