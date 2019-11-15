ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Kudlow says trade deal on the way (yes, again)

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 15 November 2019

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow spoke early in the session, speaking of positive developments in (the phase one) trade talks with China (see bullets above). We've heard this many times only to be disappointed but, hey, optimism sneaked into the session with a better tone for risk FX.

AUD, of course, traded a bit higher (and with yen losing ground AUD/JPY had a good session). AUD was further helped by moves out of China to add liquidity to the banking system. This was not really a 'stimulus' move but when you're in a good mood you take it, right? AUD/USD is up on the session, as is NZD/USD.

The kiwi got an initial boost from a good bounce in the latest manufacturing PMI figure out today, back into expansion. Comments out of the RBNZ softened the rise a little but its nevertheless very close to its session high as I update. As is AUD/USD. CAD was also a gainer.

Other news and data flow was non-impactful.

USD/JPY and USD/CHF are both a little higher on the session, as is EUR/USD. Cable you can slot into the unchanged basket - barely moved on the day.