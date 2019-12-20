ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US House passes USMCA

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 20 December 2019

The major data release for the session was the Japanese CPI, which showed a slight higher than expected for one of the measures (see bullets above). The yen has done little on the session though, with USD/JPY confined to around a 10 point range. News also that the Cabinet in Japan approved the budget, a new record at 102.8 tln yen - extra fiscal stimulus was announced a couple of weeks ago so this came as little surprise.

From China we got the monthly LPR setting, (again see bullets above) at an unchanged level.

There were some CAD impactful bits an pieces about:

the US House of Representatives approved the USMCA legislation,

PM Trudeau urged the US not to sign off on the phase one trade deal with China until the Canadians detained in China are released,

and at the Democratic debate Senator Bernie Sanders said he'd vote against USMCA.

The CAD lost some ground against the USD on the session.

AUD/USD was also a bit of a mover, gaining 15 or so points on the session. EUR/USD lost a similar amount while NZD/USD is net little changed. Cable is ticking along on its session high as I post, hanging in there above 1.3000.

Still a couple of Friday sessions to go, but from me - have a great weekend everyone!

