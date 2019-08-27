ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD/JPY retraces

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 27 August 2019



USD/JPY drifted lower for the session here towards 105.70, dragging yen crosses down a little with it. News flow was light.

We did get some data today, most notably out of China where industrial profits bounced back somewhat in July. Also from China today we had the People's Bank of China allowing a further slide for onshore yuan, and again not as much as expected, with USD/CNY set above 7.08 (traders took USD/CNY above 7.15 in trade following the mid-rate setting).

EUR and cable have been stuck in their own small ranges, as has USD/CHF. USD/CAD continued its slide, down another 10 points only though. It was similar for AUD/USD and NZD/USD, both drifting a little lower. A weaker yuan is not a boost for these currencies as China is a major export market.







