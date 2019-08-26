ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: 'Calm' talk calms nerves
Forex news for North American trade on August 26, 2019:
- US July prelim durable goods orders +2.1% vs +1.2% expected
- PBOC says it will strengthen financial support for real economy
- ECB's Kazimir says that he's leaning towards policy action next month
- Tropical storm Dorian continues track to the northwest
- Russia cuts 2020 growth forecast
- Trump Macron press conference: G7 ends without communique
- Dallas Fed manufacturing index +2.7 vs -4.0 expected
- Australia PM Morrison says a trade deal with UK could be completed within a year
- Chicago Fed national activity index for July -0.36 versus -0.00 estimate
Markets:
- S&P 500 down 31 points to 2878
- Gold up $2 to $1529
- US 10-year yields flat at 1.53%
- WTI crude down 40-cents to $53.77
- AUD leads, JPY lags
