France pushing for no-deal Brexit if UK does not make significant concessions - report

The Times reports on the matter

The report says that France and other hardline countries are pushing for a no-deal outcome if the UK government fails to make "significant concessions" in the coming days.





This comes as Barnier says that the next few days are going to be 'decisive' as negotiations continue to take place in London.





This could be more political posturing by the EU to try and force the UK's hand but either way, the continued roadblocks are not helping the pound.





Cable is down to a fresh low of 1.3304 currently on the back of the news here as support around 1.3290-00 is called into question, after the confluence of the key hourly moving averages at 1.3346-55 has now given way.



