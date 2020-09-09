France says a Brexit deal remains unattainable if UK opposes “level playing field”

The Financial Times report comments from France's trade minister.

Says that a Brexit deal remains unattainable so long as the UK remains unwilling to be bound by rules that would ensure a "level playing field" in trade with the EU.







"There's a game of bluff going on"

"We'll try to stay calm and serene but firmly behind the line of the EU27 . . . In any deal, in the end there is a compromise that can come into play. But that is unattainable for the moment because the UK is not moving on the essential matter, which is the ability to ensure that trade is fair."









(may be gated)