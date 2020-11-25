FX market little moved by first slate of US economic data

More data to come





On net, US economic data was a slight positive. Jobless claims were a disappointment and that's going to feed into next week's non-farm payrolls report but durable goods orders were very strong and I think that tilts the balance towards the positive.



For the market, it's all about flows today. It's the second-last real trading day of the month in the US and that means there are a lot of orders to chew through.





The FX market isn't doing much at the moment with everything 15 pips or less from the Asian opening levels. Equity futures are also flat.





The next wave of data comes in an hour with the PCE report and new home sales.

