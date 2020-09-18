GBP: Targeting GBP/USD at 1.25 & EUR/GBP at 0.96 in Q1'21 - SocGen

SocGen on sterling



Societe Generale Research discusses GBP outlook and maintains a bearish bias especially against the JPY in the near-term.

"We expect EUR/GBP to reach at 0.96 in Q1 next year, and be at 0.94% in a year's time. GBP/USD is likely to return to 1.25 in Q1. That's a 5% fall in the value of sterling in the next few months which will probably see the real effective rate fall to its lowest level ever at some point. Sterling's biggest source of support is that it is already so cheap and sentiment is already so bearish, about the currency as well as the economic and political outlook. It's already weaker than relative growth might suggest, or than relative rates might warrant. What it continues to lack, above anything else, is any kind of catalyst for a significant bounce," SocGen adds.

In the meantime, despite an attempt at a bounce yesterday, GBP/JPY shorts remain our favoured way of expressing a short sterling trade in the near term," SocGen adds.



GBP/JPY:







