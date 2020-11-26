Germany December GfK consumer confidence -6.7 vs -4.9 expected
Latest data released by GfK - 26 November 2020
The tighter restrictions in Germany continues to weigh on consumer morale, with the headline reading dropping a little more than estimates.
- Prior -3.1
GfK notes that while retail shops had been kept open so far, the closure of restaurants, bars and hotels clouded consumers' mood. Adding that:
"The hopes for a rapid recovery that arose in early summer have definitely been dashed. Only a noticeable decrease in infections and a relaxation of restrictions will bring more optimism again."