Germany February industrial production +0.3% vs -0.8% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 7 April 2020





Prior +3.0%; revised to +3.2%

Industrial production WDA -1.2% vs -3.0% y/y expected

Prior -1.3%; revised to -0.9%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Again, the most important thing here is the month as this pertains to February conditions, which have not been impacted by the virus outbreak and lockdown measures across the country and region.





Hence, you can look past the "better" readings here as they aren't that meaningful anymore.



