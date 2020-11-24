Germany reports 13,554 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another 249 deaths reported in the latest update

Germany
The virus cases have sort of reached a plateau over the past two weeks but they haven't exactly shown much signs of abating just yet. The count typically picks up as we move towards the second-half of the week so we'll see if there is a change.

But for now, this will continue to reaffirm that tighter restrictions may be needed for longer to curb the spread of the virus and ease the burden on healthcare capacity.

As of yesterday, there were 3,742 (+33) coronavirus patients needing intensive care with there still being 6,616 (24%) intensive care beds available across the country.

