Global Times editor warns on China retaliation if US imposes December tariffs
The Chinese media is keeping up with its warning messages to TrumpThe tweet from Hu Xijin reads:
"Impose tariffs, China will surely retaliate, such a trade war escalation scenario has been played several times. Washington won't be so naïve to still believe it can crush China, will it? A trade war that doesn't result in a trade deal will only be completely denied by history."
It's something similar to the message sent out yesterday here. The past two days have seen the Global Times come up with constant "reminders" to the US that if they do implement tariffs at the end of this week, it could lead to more bad blood between the two countries.