Goldman Sachs expect widespread DM vaccinations by the middle of 2021, will drive a sharp pick up in global growth

Goldman Sachs economists if forecasting large numbers of people in developed countries will be vaccinated by the middle of next year, 70% by the (northern fall 2021).

  • For the US. high-risk groups will probably start receiving doses of a vaccine by the middle of December 2020
  • Uk to have vaccinated about 50% of its population by March, Canada & US by April.
  • EU, Australia, Japan will likely reach 50% by May
For the economic impact, “our baseline forecast that widespread immunization should drive a sharp pickup in global growth starting in Q2.”

GS note risks to that outlook are for a later timeline.




