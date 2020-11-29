Goldman Sachs expect widespread DM vaccinations by the middle of 2021, will drive a sharp pick up in global growth

Goldman Sachs economists if forecasting large numbers of people in developed countries will be vaccinated by the middle of next year, 70% by the (northern fall 2021).

For the US. high-risk groups will probably start receiving doses of a vaccine by the middle of December 2020

Uk to have vaccinated about 50% of its population by March, Canada & US by April.

EU, Australia, Japan will likely reach 50% by May

For the economic impact, “our baseline forecast that widespread immunization should drive a sharp pickup in global growth starting in Q2.”





GS note risks to that outlook are for a later timeline.















