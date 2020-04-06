Heads up: Japan PM Abe to hold a press briefing for tomorrow at 1000 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Abe should be officially declaring a state of emergency for 7 prefectures

Just a heads up on the matter, with Abe already making an announcement of the announcement earlier today here. The seven prefectures involved will be Tokyo, Osaka, Chiba, Kanagawa, Hyogo, Saitama and Fukuoka.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose