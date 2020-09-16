Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report
And we'll hear from an RBA official also.
2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q2
- GDP (sa) q/q expected -12.5%, prior -1.6%
- GDP y/y expected -12.8%, prior -0.2%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0130 GMT RBA Bulletin
- The Bulletin is out 4 times a year and "contains articles that discuss economic and financial developments as well as the Bank's operations."
Employment Change: K expected -35K, prior +114.7K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.7%, prior 7.5%
Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +43.5K
Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +71.2K
Participation Rate: % expected 64.6%, prior was 64.7%
I'll have more to come on this separately
- Topic is New Financial Statistics: the value of sound data in troubled times
- Venue - the Australian Financial Markets Association (AFMA) conference
- It would appear to be unlikely to include comments on policy direction, but we'll soon find out!