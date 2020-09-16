Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

And we'll hear from an RBA official also.

2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q2

  • GDP (sa) q/q expected -12.5%, prior -1.6%
  • GDP y/y expected -12.8%, prior -0.2%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0130 GMT RBA Bulletin

  • The Bulletin is out 4 times a year and "contains articles that discuss economic and financial developments as well as the Bank's operations."

0130 GMT GMT Australian employment report for August

  • Employment Change: K expected -35K, prior +114.7K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.7%, prior 7.5%

  • Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +43.5K

  • Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +71.2K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 64.6%, prior was 64.7%

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0230 GMT Speech by the Reserve Bank of Australia's  Marion Kohler, Head of Domestic Markets Department
  • Topic is New Financial Statistics: the value of sound data in troubled times
  • Venue - the Australian Financial Markets Association (AFMA) conference
  • It would appear to be unlikely to include comments on policy direction, but we'll soon find out!
And we'll hear from an RBA official also.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose