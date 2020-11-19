Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PBOC rate decision
The People's Bank of China set their one- and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) today, due at 0130 GMT
- expected 3.85%, prior 3.85% for the 1 yr
- and expected 4.65%, prior 4.65% for the 5 yr
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for October - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.4%, prior was 0.0%
Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.7%, prior was -0.3%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was 0.0%
0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for November
expected -34, prior -31
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for November
Manufacturing prior 48.7
Services prior 47.7
Composite prior 48.0
0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for October
prior 1.0% m/m and -9.9% y/y