Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PBOC rate decision

Also coming up:

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for October - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.4%, prior was 0.0%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.7%, prior was -0.3%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was 0.0%

0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for November expected -34, prior -31 0030 GMT Australia preliminary retail sales for October 0030 GMT Australia preliminary retail sales for October



