Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today _ RBNZ again!

From around 2100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will be appearing before a parliamentary committee.

Answering questions on yesterday's release of the latest Monetary Policy Statement
Also on the data agenda ahead:

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0130 GMT Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q1 2021

  • headline expected +2% q/q, prior +3%

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for April

  • prior +92.3% y/y (massive base effect in March due to widespread China shuit downs in March 2020). 


Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr 
