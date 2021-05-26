Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today _ RBNZ again!

From around 2100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will be appearing before a parliamentary committee.

Answering questions on yesterday's release of the latest Monetary Policy Statement

If you need a refresher of yesterday (read from the bottom up for chronology):

Also on the data agenda ahead:





2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week 0130 GMT Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q1 2021 headline expected +2% q/q, prior +3%

I'll have more to come on this separately 0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for April prior +92.3% y/y (massive base effect in March due to widespread China shuit downs in March 2020).



Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr





