Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today _ RBNZ again!
From around 2100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will be appearing before a parliamentary committee.
Answering questions on yesterday's release of the latest Monetary Policy Statement
If you need a refresher of yesterday (read from the bottom up for chronology):
Also on the data agenda ahead:
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0130 GMT Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q1 2021
headline expected +2% q/q, prior +3%
I'll have more to come on this separately
0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for April
- prior +92.3% y/y (massive base effect in March due to widespread China shuit downs in March 2020).
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr