Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 10 September 2020
The attention for the session is on developments in risk sentiment rather than data point. Another big session on US markets for Asia to take heed of.
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for August
Total card spending prior 1.2% m/m
Retail card spending prior1.2% m/m
This is the main indicator used for retail sales in NZ
Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for August
- Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 25%, prior 12%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for July
expected 2.0%, prior -7.6% m/m
expected -18.1%, prior -22.5% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for September
prior 3.3%