Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia Wednesday 23 September 2020 - RBNZ day
Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision day, earlier previews:
- Preview of the RBNZ monetary policy meeting on Wednesday 22 September 2020
- NZ finmin Robertson says the RBNZ is committed to 0.25% until March 2021
- RBNZ meet this week - preview - Shadow board favour QE over negative OCR
2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for September
Manufacturing prior 53.6
Services prior 45.0
Composite prior 45.2
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for September
Manufacturing prior 47.2
Services prior 45.0
Composite prior 45.2
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
0130GMT Australia Retail Sales (preliminary) for August
0200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand (see above)