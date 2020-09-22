Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia Wednesday 23 September 2020 - RBNZ day

Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision day, earlier previews:



2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for September 

  • Manufacturing prior 53.6

  • Services prior 45.0

  • Composite prior 45.2

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for September 

  • Manufacturing prior 47.2

  • Services prior 45.0

  • Composite prior 45.2

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales (preliminary) for August

0200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand (see above)

