HK press says US-China talks are expected to last for only one day! No progress made.

South China Morning Post with the piece saying:

US and China make no progress on key trade issues in two days of deputy-level talks, sources say



The Chinese delegation refuses to talk about forced technology transfers, a core US grievance in the negotiations, a person with knowledge of the meetings says



High-level talks are expected to last for only one day, with Liu He and his team now planning to leave Washington on Thursday





Risk off on this news.

And yen, gold positive



