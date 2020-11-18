HSBC cite two bearish influences for gold and post their downside target
Analyst comments from HSBC on the yellow metal, this in summary from a note.The analyst nominate two recent outright bearish developments
- a surging USD
- jump in US Treasury yields
pulled the rug from under gold.
A massive equity market rally showed that investors were increasing risk, which also weighed on gold.
- The psychological relief and a shift in risk sentiment may still weigh on gold in the immediate term, possibly taking gold close to support at $1,800 per ounce.
- If the USD and US Treasury yields surge further, gold can come in under more pressure