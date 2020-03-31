ICYMI: A coronavirus vaccine will begin testing in Sept, could be available early 2021

Overnight news, this on Johnson & Johnson, the firm says human testing of its experimental vaccine for the coronavirus will begin by September
And it could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021
- phase 1 human clinical study by September
- clinical data expected before the end of the year
- it is increasing its manufacturing capacity with a new site in the U.S. and additions to existing sites in other countries to produce and distribute the potential vaccine quickly
ForexLive