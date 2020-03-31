ICYMI: A coronavirus vaccine will begin testing in Sept, could be available early 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Overnight news, this on Johnson & Johnson, the firm says human testing of its experimental vaccine for the coronavirus will begin by September

And it could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021
  • phase 1 human clinical study by September
  • clinical data expected before the end of the year
  • it is increasing its manufacturing capacity with a new site in the U.S. and additions to existing sites in other countries to produce and distribute the potential vaccine quickly
Info from CNBC, link here 

Overnight news, this on Johnson & Johnson, the firm says human testing of its experimental vaccine for the coronavirus will begin by September
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose