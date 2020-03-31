ICYMI from Trump - says Russia and Saudi are talking on oil

I posted this already but it was buried in other remarks from Trump

Highlighting it here for the oil folks.





Trump said that he has spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about oil.

And also with Putin on oil.





And, importantly that President Putin and Prince MbS are talking on oil prices. Perhaps Trump is telling the truth, its hard to tell. Trump adds that he personally may join in the talks, if needed, at the appropriate time.





---

Trump said all this live at his press conference, the oil market is not doing much in response. The Saudi massive boost to production has flooded the market with oil and seen the price plummet.



