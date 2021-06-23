ICYMI - Saudi oil minister says OPEC has a role in taming inflation. A hint of more supply coming?
Comments Wednesday US time from Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.
He said of OPEC that:
- "We have also a role in taming and containing inflation, by making sure that this market doesn't get out of hand"
He did hedge somewhat:
- its not clear whether oil prices are gaining due to "real supply and demand"
- or because of "expectations and trajectories that are excessively optimistic"
His remarks come ahead of next week's OPEC+ meeting
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (Russia the biggie amongst these)
- meet on July 1
Earlier posts on what is expected from next week's meeting: