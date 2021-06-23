ICYMI - Saudi oil minister says OPEC has a role in taming inflation. A hint of more supply coming?

Comments Wednesday US time from Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

He said of OPEC that:

"We have also a role in taming and containing inflation, by making sure that this market doesn't get out of hand"

He did hedge somewhat:

its not clear whether oil prices are gaining due to "real supply and demand"

or because of "expectations and trajectories that are excessively optimistic"





His remarks come ahead of next week's OPEC+ meeting

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (Russia the biggie amongst these)

meet on July 1

Earlier posts on what is expected from next week's meeting:







