IMF's Berger says Evergrande risk to China is contained for now, but ...

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Helge Berger is the IMF's China mission chief and Assistant Director in the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department

  •  says Evergrande risk to China is contained for now
the 'but' I refer to in the headline is:
  • China is accumulating downside risks
and, on the other hand
  • China's government has the tools to contain risks
  • deleveraging in China is a positive but they need to take care
More:
  • We need to find ways to ease the pressure in the power sector
  • current drivers of the higher PPI are global commodities
  • CPI is not so big a problem as consumption is still weak
  • we should consider easing in 2022 if growth slows 



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose