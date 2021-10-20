IMF's Berger says Evergrande risk to China is contained for now, but ...

Helge Berger is the IMF's China mission chief and Assistant Director in the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department

says Evergrande risk to China is contained for now

the 'but' I refer to in the headline is:

China is accumulating downside risks

and, on the other hand

China's government has the tools to contain risks

deleveraging in China is a positive but they need to take care

More:

We need to find ways to ease the pressure in the power sector

current drivers of the higher PPI are global commodities

CPI is not so big a problem as consumption is still weak

we should consider easing in 2022 if growth slows











