IMF's Berger says Evergrande risk to China is contained for now, but ...
Helge Berger is the IMF's China mission chief and Assistant Director in the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department
- says Evergrande risk to China is contained for now
the 'but' I refer to in the headline is:
- China is accumulating downside risks
and, on the other hand
- China's government has the tools to contain risks
- deleveraging in China is a positive but they need to take care
More:
- We need to find ways to ease the pressure in the power sector
- current drivers of the higher PPI are global commodities
- CPI is not so big a problem as consumption is still weak
- we should consider easing in 2022 if growth slows