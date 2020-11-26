Incoming US President Biden's top economic adviser will be one of these two.

US President-elect Joe Biden is choosing between a former Federal Reserve vice-chair, and an executive at BlackRock to be his top White House economic adviser.

Y'all know about the Federal Reserve, and ICYMI BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager with something like $7.4 trillion in assets under management.

Roger Ferguson, a former Federal Reserve vice chair from 1999 to 2006

Brian Deese, at BlackRock

Bloomberg relay the names citing "according to people familiar with the matter".
















