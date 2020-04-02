InterContinental Hong Kong said to lay off all of its staff
These are challenging times for the travel and tourism sectorThe hotel is said to have laid off its entire workforce, according to HK01 news. Looking at the hotel website, they have approximately 750 employees under their wing.
Just take note that while the hit to the tourism sector has been particularly hard, the situation in Hong Kong has been amplified by the ongoing street protests since last year.
Most hotels in the city have already seen a massive drop in occupancy rates since the middle of last year, with InterContinental themselves having already placed many of its workers on involuntary paid and unpaid leaves during the time.