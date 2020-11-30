Ireland's Coveney says thinks that a Brexit deal can be done this week
Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney
- There needs to be give and take on both sides
- This is the key week, we are running out of time
- Has faith that Barnier can negotiate a balanced deal
The narrative at the end of last week is that getting to a deal is "tough" and that there are still "significant gaps" on the three key outstanding issues. But so far, both sides are now communicating better odds of achieving something.
I could be reading too much into the political theater/play-acting but just be mindful of earlier reports from last week suggesting that they could work out some technicality to get something across the finish line - for now at least.