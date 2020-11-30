Ireland's Coveney says thinks that a Brexit deal can be done this week

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney





There needs to be give and take on both sides

This is the key week, we are running out of time

Has faith that Barnier can negotiate a balanced deal

The narrative at the end of last week is that getting to a deal is "tough" and that there are still "significant gaps" on the three key outstanding issues. But so far, both sides are now communicating better odds of achieving something.





I could be reading too much into the political theater/play-acting but just be mindful of earlier reports from last week suggesting that they could work out some technicality to get something across the finish line - for now at least.



