Irish PM Martin: UK needs to restore trust and give meaningful reassurance to EU negotiators
Comments by Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin
- UK bill raises 'justifiable doubts' as to whether UK wanted to conclude negotiations
- EU negotiators are wondering whether there is a will to get an agreement
- And that is a very serious issue
- The sensible thing would be to withdraw those clauses
Martin was speaking to the Financial Times in an interview here (may be gated). But the message rings more of the same from what we have heard from the EU camp since the bill was published yesterday.
Just be mindful that the two sides are set to meet later today to discuss on the matter, so that should be the key item on the agenda to watch for further developments.