Italy's Conte reportedly discussed political situation with president Mattarella

There was no mention of a government crisis or resigning, Ansa reports









It doesn't look like there is anything to those rumours for the time being. EUR/USD has traded more tepidly at 1.1195 currently near session lows with Italian bonds also under a bit of pressure in the past hour.







Italy's government is walking on thin ice at the moment and a general election after the summer would not be the most surprising thing at this juncture.

Italian premier, Giuseppe Conte, had a meeting earlier with president, Sergio Mattarella, with rumours going about saying that it could see some key ministerial resignations or potentially the government falling apart.