Italy's Conte reportedly discussed political situation with president Mattarella
There was no mention of a government crisis or resigning, Ansa reports
Italian premier, Giuseppe Conte, had a meeting earlier with president, Sergio Mattarella, with rumours going about saying that it could see some key ministerial resignations or potentially the government falling apart.
It doesn't look like there is anything to those rumours for the time being. EUR/USD has traded more tepidly at 1.1195 currently near session lows with Italian bonds also under a bit of pressure in the past hour.
Italy's government is walking on thin ice at the moment and a general election after the summer would not be the most surprising thing at this juncture.