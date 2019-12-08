Its a big week coming up (FOMC, UK election & more) - Asian events to take note of also

Its a huge market week with loads of central bank decisions and more:

FOMC (Wednesday 11 December)

ECB, SNB and UK election (Thursday 12 December )

Also, take note of events in Asia that could well be significant also:

China inflation data for November on Tuesday 10 December



Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia. speaks. Also on Tuesday

Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan survey is on Friday December 13



And, while not during market hours, Sunday December 15 will bring US President Trump's latest mood swing decision on tariffs on China. Which should set up a volatile Monday morning (the 16th)







