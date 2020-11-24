Jamie Dinan to shut down hedge fund business, focus on better-performing units

York Capital Management to get ut of its hedge-fund business says Jamie Dinan.

  • he planned to shut down York’s European hedge funds
  • US hedge fund to run mainly internal money
  • The strategies together manage less than $3 billion 
  • York still expects to run roughly $9 billion in private equity, private debt and other vehicles that lock up client capital for longer periods.
  • York’s assets under management have come down significantly from a high of $26 billion in 2015.
