Japan August economy watchers survey current conditions 43.9 vs 41.3 expected

Author: Justin Low

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 September 2020


  • Prior 41.1
  • Outlook 42.4 vs 39.1 expected
  • Prior 36.0
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.
The bright side is that consumer sentiment is seen picking up further in August and that is likely to reaffirm a continued rebound in the domestic economy.

That said, we still have to wait and see how robust the recovery in Japan really is in the coming months before getting a sense of how all of this may impact the BOJ's outlook.

