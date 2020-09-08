Japan August economy watchers survey current conditions 43.9 vs 41.3 expected
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 September 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.
- Prior 41.1
- Outlook 42.4 vs 39.1 expected
- Prior 36.0
The bright side is that consumer sentiment is seen picking up further in August and that is likely to reaffirm a continued rebound in the domestic economy.
That said, we still have to wait and see how robust the recovery in Japan really is in the coming months before getting a sense of how all of this may impact the BOJ's outlook.