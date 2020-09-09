Japan August preliminary machine tool orders -23.3% vs -31.1% y/y prior

Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Orders Builder's Association - 9 September 2020

Prior -31.1%







Relative to a year ago, conditions also remain more subdued with domestic orders down 38.6% y/y while foreign orders are down 12.0% y/y.





Factory orders in Japan continue to look more tepid, with month-on-month levels actually falling from ¥69.8 billion in July to ¥67.9 billion in August as both domestic and foreign orders slumped last month - still way below pre-virus levels of around ~¥77 billion.