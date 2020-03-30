Japan Industrial Production for February (preliminary): +0.4% m/m (expected 0.0%)
Japan data
+0.4 % m/m and a beat
- expected 0.0% m/m, prior 1.0%
- expected -4.8% y/y, prior -2.3%
As part of the data the Ministry (Economy, Trade & Industry) provide 'putlooks':
- industrial output for March is seen -5.3% m/m
- for April +7.5%
- Note that the METI caution: Manufacturers' output forecasts for March, April do not fully take
into account recent developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and that the outlook for industrial production remains severe for the time being
