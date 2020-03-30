Japan Industrial Production for February (preliminary): +0.4% m/m (expected 0.0%)

Japan data

+0.4 % m/m and a beat

expected 0.0% m/m, prior 1.0%





expected -4.8% y/y, prior -2.3%

As part of the data the Ministry (Economy, Trade & Industry) provide 'putlooks':

industrial output for March is seen -5.3% m/m

for April +7.5%

Note that the METI caution: Manufacturers' output forecasts for March, April do not fully take into account recent developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and that the outlook for industrial production remains severe for the time being







more to come



-4.7 % y/y, not as bad as expected (just barely, but still its a win)