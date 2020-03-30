Japan Industrial Production for February (preliminary): +0.4% m/m (expected 0.0%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan data 

+0.4 % m/m   and a beat
  • expected 0.0% m/m, prior 1.0%
-4.7 % y/y, not as bad as expected (just barely, but still its a win)

  • expected -4.8% y/y, prior -2.3%
As part of the data the Ministry (Economy, Trade & Industry) provide 'putlooks':
  • industrial output for March is seen -5.3% m/m
  • for April +7.5%
  • Note that the METI caution: Manufacturers' output forecasts for March, April do not fully take into account recent developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and that the outlook for industrial production remains severe for the time being  

more to come  
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose