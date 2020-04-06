Japan PM Abe said to be set to brief media on state of emergency declaration at 0850 GMT

Kyodo News reports

It looks like the government will step up their response with regards to the virus outbreak and hopefully this will help to curb the spread within the country. Stay tuned.
