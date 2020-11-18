Japan reports record 1,742 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

TBS reports with the national figure

Of note, Tokyo (+493) and Kanagawa (+214) have reported record daily cases over the past 24 hours, contributing to the total above. This will serve as a reminder that there is still a need to deal with the virus situation presently despite vaccine optimism for the future.

That said, Japanese lawmakers are still relatively relaxed about the situation with chief Cabinet secretary, Katsunobu Kato, insisting that there will be no restrictions on travel between prefectures for the time being.

Japan

