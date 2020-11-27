Japan's ruling party calls for more support from coronavirus-hit firms

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Calls from Japan's LDP, the party of government in the country, in a draft proposal:

  • urges the government to expand and create new state-backed loan guarantee schemes to support firms hit by the impact of the pandemic
  • calls for extending to March zero-interest loans such firms alsop

