JP Morgan quant strategist - have seen a peak in new case growth of US coronavirus

Marko Kolanovic, quantitative strategist at JPMorgan:We believe we've seen a peak in new case growth in the US 3-4 days agoDeaths will peak in about a weekSo we look for a limited reopening of the economy in 1-2 weeksHis outlook for equities is for we think we will be able to recover the losses in equities sometime next yearI posted earlier on the view from head of JPM Dimon, not so optimistic:JP Morgan's Dimon sees financial stress similar to the global financial crisis ahead