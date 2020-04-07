JP Morgan quant strategist - have seen a peak in new case growth of US coronavirus

Marko Kolanovic, quantitative strategist at JPMorgan:

We believe we've seen a peak in new case growth in the US 3-4 days ago

Deaths will peak in about a week

So we look for a limited reopening of the economy in 1-2 weeks

His outlook for equities is for

we think we will be able to recover the losses in equities sometime next year

